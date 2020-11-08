Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$71m leading estimates by 6.7%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.01 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CLNE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering Clean Energy Fuels provided consensus estimates of US$305.4m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a chunky 9.2% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analysts forecasting statutory losses of -US$0.087 per share in 2021. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$323.2m and US$0.063 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 8.3% to US$5.50, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Clean Energy Fuels, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$6.00 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 4.6% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 9.2% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 11% next year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Clean Energy Fuels is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Clean Energy Fuels. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Clean Energy Fuels' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Clean Energy Fuels going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Clean Energy Fuels has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

