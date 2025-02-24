Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE):

Earnings: -$30.16 million in Q4 vs. -$18.69 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.58 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $109.33 million in Q4 vs. $106.86 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.