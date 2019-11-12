Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE)

Q3 2019 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Robert Vreeland -- Chief Financial Officer

Earlier this morning, Clean Energy released financial results for the third quarter, ending September 30, 2019.

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Bob. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. The adoption of natural gas as a clean transportation fuel continued into the third quarter of this year. Our volume grew a healthy 11% year-over-year to 102.7 million gallons for the quarter. The first quarter in the company's history that we provided over 100 million gallons of natural gas to our customers around the U.S. and Canada.

We saw increases on the core markets of refuse and transit, as well as a very healthy bump in the trucking sector, driven by the Redeem eenewable natural gas fueling deal we signed with UPS earlier this year. Our financial operating performance continued to improve in the third quarter, as we are delivering more gallons at less cost. Revenues of $74.4 million were slightly down from the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower revenues from our station construction business, which is very seasonal. Our third quarter adjusted EBITDA was up to $8.5 million, with close to $100 million in cash. We believe our overall financial position is strong and continues to improve.

As I mentioned, much of our growth continues to be driven by the demand for our renewable natural gas project, Redeem. In addition to the UPS agreement to purchase the equivalent of 170 million gallons of Redeem over a seven year period for their stations across the country, we've added additional customers seeking the superior performance and environmental qualities of a renewable non-fossil fuel, at a competitive price. The City of Ontario California signed a five year Redeem supply contract for approximately 3 million gallons to help meet their sustainability goals. Ontario operates a fleet of 88 CNG vehicles, including their first powered asphalt patch truck. One of the largest street sweeping companies in the country, Nationwide Environmental Services, based in Norwalk, California signed a five year Redeem supply contract for approximately 1 million gallons for its 70 street sweepers. The cities of Redondo Beach and Sacramento, California also signed contracts to fuel their fleets with an anticipated 1.2 million gallons of Redeem between the two.

We also recently inked a 10-year agreement to fuel GFL Environmentals fleet of 50 CNG refuse trucks in Denver. That number is expected to grow to 70 by the end of next year, as the company's commitment to sustainability continues. Ruan Transportation, a national trucking firm signed a three year contracts for 450,000 gallons of Redeem, to operate 20 new CNG heavy duty trucks. Omnitrans, which provides bus and rail service in San Bernardino, California, signed a five year O&M agreement for their two stations that will now be dispensing an expected 4 million gallons of Redeem every year.

We sold 110 million gallons of Redeem in 2018, and expect the number to grow approximately 30% in 2019. We have been able to do so, because of the agreement that we signed late last year with BP, one of the world's largest energy companies. This co-marketing agreement with BP has enabled us to access BP's extended network of RNG producers, as more and more fleets are asking for the fuel that produces at least 70% less carbon than diesel. Clean Energy has the largest natural gas fueling infrastructure in the country, and fortunately, has an important relationship with North America's largest supplier of RNG.

I'd like to give you an update on the effort to sign heavy-duty truck fleets. I hope you saw our press release a few weeks ago, announcing that over 100 new natural gas trucks have been delivered to firms that operate out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. As we've discussed in the past, the ports are in the process of implementing a new Clean Air program, that calls for doing away with old dirty diesel trucks that operate there. The delivery of these new 100 trucks is significant, because it is an affirmation by these firms, that natural gas is the best alternative to meet the more restrictive emission standards, while maintaining the high performance that they need. Most of the firm's participated in a pilot program late last year and early this year, testing the new Cummins Westport 12 liter Near Zero engines. After a successful year of testing the trucks, they have now begun to add new trucks their fleets. I think this is a strong sign for the new 12-liter engine, and in the confidence of natural gas as a fuel.

Policy makers and California continue to understand that natural gas is a good solution to address the state's ongoing emissions problems. Last week, the South Coast Air Quality Management District proposed a bill to impose a $0.05 sales tax, to help fund cleaner burning heavy duty trucks. They noted that if the bill passes, that most of the money should go to what they refer to as near zero trucks, and natural gas fits that definition. The AQMD realizes that the results of getting more natural gas trucks on the road now, would have a greater and more immediate impact on air quality and reducing NOx, versus waiting for other technologies like electric to advance to commercialization.

We also continue to have success with our Zero Now program, which helps fleets get into new natural gas trucks for the same price as diesel trucks, while saving on the price of the fuel. We just struck a deal with one of the largest trucking companies in the country, and I look forward to sharing more details when I'm able to in the near future.

The company is in the process of ordering 200 new heavy-duty trucks equipped with new Cummins Westport 12-liter natural gas engines. The 200 truck orders, in addition to 20 other natural gas trucks that the company ordered earlier this year, which are beginning to be delivered now, demonstrating their commitment to natural gas.

In addition to this large single order, our Zero Now program has recently shown other results. Ecology Auto Parts ordered 46 trucks that will be fueling at our Irvine, California station. Trademark Transport, which is a carrier that operates out of the Port of Long Beach, has now ordered 20 trucks through the Zero Now program. KeHE Distributors, a leading carrier in the food industry, has just signed a Zero Now deal, and will be purchasing their first natural gas trucks, which will fuel at our existing Fontana, California station.

I would also like to highlight something that I'm sure most of you saw last month. UPS' announcement, that it would be spending $450 million over the next few years on thousands of additional heavy-duty natural gas trucks and infrastructure, is very significant on many levels. In their own words UPS, one of the world's largest leading logistics company, states that the use of CNG is 'no longer in the test or experimental phase, but rather in the mainstream.' This means they are so pleased with the performance and cost of operating their current large CNG fleet, that they have decided to significantly expand it. They also pointed out that the price stability of CNG versus diesel plays a large role, and why they continue to purchase CNG trucks. Company said that this big addition to their CNG trucks fleet can be easily deployed across the U.S. and Canada. And while the UPS announcement was not part of our Zero Now program, we will be providing much of the fuel.

As I've pointed out in the past, other alternatives in the heavy-duty truck market are currently getting the lion's share of the media attention, particularly electric. But none could come close to meeting the claims that UPS made about their very large expansion of their CNG fleet. Natural gas is the only fuel choice today that can meet stricter emission standards, help to address long term climate change issues with RNG, costs less than the incumbent diesel, and most importantly provides demanding fleet operators, the performance they are used to.

We believe the momentum toward natural gas and the heavy-duty truck market is on the verge of really accelerating. Not only are we seeing it in response to our Zero Now offering, but another example took place last week in Indianapolis, where Cummins hosted a natural gas engine technology form. 200 people representing over 50 fleets attended on their own time, to learn about operating natural gas heavy-duty truck fleet.

Cummins was so pleased with the turnout and the reception of this first time event, that they have already scheduled a similar gathering early next year that will target the shipper community, as well as public policymakers.

The third quarter of this year proved to be a good one with solid volume growth driven by all markets. We also continue to effectively manage our balance sheet by keeping our spending and capital expenditures at levels that allow us to continue selling more and more fuel, but are also in line with our goal to reach net income profitability.

And with that I will hand the call over to Bob.

Robert Vreeland -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Andrew. There was another good quarter with improvements in our operating margins and net results on a year-over-year basis, due to continued volume growth on lower spending, which has also allowed us to keep a good cash position. And we remain on track to achieve low double-digit volume growth for the full year 2019. I'll also point out, our results improved despite low RIN prices throughout the third quarter. On our last earnings call, I noted, there was a significant decline in RIN prices that began in June, which did not materially impact our second quarter results. But without any meaningful recovery in RIN prices during the third quarter, our product gross margins were lower by approximately $2 million. On the other hand, LCFS prices have remained at higher prices thus far in 2019, and we expect that to be the case going into the foreseeable future. And higher LCFS pricing is also beneficial to our BP earnout that is determined at year-end.

While we believe RIN prices will increase in due course, it's likely RIN prices will remain low in the near term, which will negatively affect our fourth quarter operating results by an amount similar to the third quarter. What helped to offset the impact of the lower RIN pricing, is our volume growth. Our volume growth of 11% in the third quarter compared to last year came principally from CNG, while LNG volumes were slightly less than a year ago.

We continue to benefit from our growth in the delivery of Redeem, even in a low RIN price market, particularly under our new UPS contract, as well as the many other customers that are creating incremental demand for our renewable transportation fuel. Redeem volume grew 32% in the third quarter to 37.4 million gallons, versus 28.3 million gallons a year ago.

Our revenue for the second quarter of 2019 of $74.4 million, included a $1.1 million non-cash gain on our Zero Now fuel hedge. Last year second quarter revenue was $77.3 million, which included $9.4 million in station construction revenues, versus $6.4 million of station construction revenues in 2019, which was in line with our expectations.

Our volume related revenue, exclusive of the fuel hedge gain, was essentially flat year-over-year. Incremental revenue from our volume growth was offset by a lower effective price per gallon due to falling natural gas prices, the decline in RIN prices, and changes in the mix of fuel sales, due to the various fuel types sold in geographies in which we sell fuel.

Our effective price per gallon in the third quarter of 2019 for all volumes delivered was $0.65 per gallon compared to an effective price of $0.73 per gallon delivered in the third quarter of 2018, which has a nearly $8 million negative effect on revenue year-over-year. But as I've pointed out in the past, to the extent our revenue has lowered by the effect of lower natural gas prices, we also see a benefit in lower commodity cost of goods sold, and thus we do not experience equal effect on our margin per gallon from a drop in our effective sales price per gallon.

Given our view on RIN pricing remaining low in the near term, we see an effective price per gallon on all volumes delivered for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $0.62 to $0.65 per gallon, assuming no other major price moves in the RIN and LCFS credits.

Given these circumstances, total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019, including construction sales should be in the low to mid $70 million range. Our overall gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2019 was $24.5 million, which benefited from the $1.1 million non-cash Zero Now fuel hedge gain. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2018 was $24.5 million. Our effective margin per gallon was $0.22 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to last year at $0.26 per gallon. The lower RIN prices made up $0.02 per gallon of the difference in our year-over-year margin per gallon. As I said, our volume growth is helping to offset the effects of the lower RIN prices, and thus, our overall gross margin dollars remained consistent year-over-year, despite the lower RIN prices. Given our current expectations on RIN pricing remaining low in the near-term, will in 2019, with an effective gross profit margin around $0.24 per gallon for the full year, which is within our expected range.

Our SG&A in the third quarter of 2019 was $17.6.million versus $18.4 million a year ago. We continue to trend toward the bottom of our range of $73 million to $79 million for the year. Our GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.3 million compared to a GAAP net loss of $10.9 million a year ago. This improvement in our net results was driven principally by better operating margins and lower interest expense. Our interest expense declined by $2.4 million for the third quarter compared to a year ago, bringing the year-to-date decline in interest expense to $7.7 million compared to last year.

Our adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $5 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $9.2 million in 2018. And our adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.5 million compared to $7.3 million in 2018.

We ended the quarter of the third quarter with $99 million in cash and investments and debt of $83 million, and we're still anticipating increases in both capital expenditures and debt in the near term, to support our volume growth initiatives.

And with that operator, we'll now open the call to questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Eric Stine of Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Aaron Spychalla -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Yes, hi, good morning. It's Aaron Spychalla on for Eric. Thanks for taking the questions.

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hello Aaron.

Aaron Spychalla -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Maybe first for us, you gave some good details, Andrew, on kind of testing and some of the funding in the ports. Can you just maybe give us a little more detail there and maybe size of the opportunity for us over the next couple of years, as we hit critical mass there?

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Right. As I've discussed before, the port has -- gosh, somewhere between 12,000 and 15,000 trucks. And this Clean Air Action Plan is beginning to get phased in. They're going through sort of the final throes of the policy to decide on what the container fee will be, which goes into effect next year. And they're doing those studies now. They've done some feasibility studies in terms of natural gas and electric. And as you could imagine, both natural gas and electric have kind of qualified.

They are trying to determine right now, they're working -- both ports are working with staff, to try to figure out just what is the container fee. This would be a fee, if you continue to operate a diesel truck, rather than a natural gas or an electric truck, that would be assessed on each container. And it can range anywhere from $30, $35 per container, most trucks haul to containers. So it's $70 a move.

It's important to note that these that this fee is often is -- Walmart for instance, is picking on them. They don't want to pay that fee. They want -- they assumed the trucker is going to take care of that. So we saw 10 years ago in the first rendition of this Clean Air Action Plan that the older -- at that time, a much older diesel fleet was replaced, the fee necessitated that these truckers really had to get rid of the dirty diesel trucks, and either add -- in those days, natural gas or a newer diesel. And at that time, about 1,500 natural gas trucks -- this is almost 10 or 11 years ago. came into the port, as did about, oh gosh, 8,000 to 10,000 new diesel trucks. And so, we think that there will be a fee that will be in that range. There's a lot of fighting over it, depending on those that don't want a fee and those that don't want an IP and would rather have a lower fee, and making sure that the port doesn't de-position itself in terms of commerce.

But we expect that in the latter part of this year, that that fee will become public. It will be discussed more and it will be phased in next year. So I think you should expect over the next couple of years, that the lion's share of the fleet in the port will either move to natural gas or electric. And those are really the two options before them. And so, how that exactly phases in, I'm not sure. I imagine that in 2021, by the summer, it will all be kind of in effect -- or I'm sorry, 2020 that's next year by the summer. It will be in effect. I imagine, you'll see a few thousand trucks begin to change, and then more in 2021 and finish up and latter summer of 2022.

So I think 10,000 to 12,000 trucks will change, and I happen to be optimistic that natural gas will get -- since it's is really the only game in town so far. The only engines that are proven, and are economic. I think will get the lion's share. So we're very optimistic. As you know, we have fueling stations there. I feel good that even before these regulations have gone into effect. We completed the successful test of 20 units earlier this year. As I mentioned in my remarks, now, people are taking -- or now that participated in that test, believed it, that went so well, that are beginning to buy trucks. We've seen about 300 trucks or it could be a little more than that, have put in for grant funding for more natural gas trucks. So I like the fact that we're going to have a lot of experience by the latter part of this year, early next year 400, 500 trucks already operating on natural gas. And I think that really sets the stage well, as we begin to compete against electric or what have you, as the port begins to change

Aaron Spychalla -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Good, thanks for the color there. Will stay tuned. Second, for me, can you just kind of talk about, as we start to see more kind of clean fuel programs and LCFS programs outside of California, can you just kind of talk about the outlook to expand Redeem into other markets?

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, you know we're in other markets and, I'd look here to Bob, if he knows off top of his head. I'm a little -- I'm thinking I'm right. I think we're actually moving Redeem right now into 20 states. Yes. And so we have moved it now. Look, we're a little constrained still by supply. There's a lot of supply coming on. Now this a lowering of the RIN price hasn't helped in some of the new projects that we've seen. But there is, I believe that the industry had thought that there was about $2 billion worth of renewable natural gas projects across the country, that were kind of getting ready to start this RIN pricing coming down from, gosh, in the high, mid $1.50 down to $0.70, has made some of those go on hold. We think that those RIN prices, which has had an impact on us a little bit. Not devastating, but it has made an impact, will as the RVO, the renewable fuel standard volume commitments come in to get finally set, and maybe some adjustments will be made. We think that the RIN pricing will move up again, and a lot of these projects will kind of go from a yellow light and begin.

But there is there is a lot of projects around the country, and so there is more supply coming. And importantly, there is this -- we're starting to see the first. There's a lot of talk about it, dairy farms. Everybody is talking about renewable natural gas coming from dairy farms. And that's really important, because it's so powerful, because it's so clean, it's so low on carbon. Today we're at 70% less carbon, gosh. When you get to using dairy fuel -- dairy farm fuel, gosh, it's like 200%, 250% less. So it's very powerful.

We're just seeing those dairy projects coming online, and it's really going to be the future, its very exciting, because it really makes our fuel very clean. I mean dramatically cleaner than electric. When you couple that with the low NOx on the 12-liter engine, which is 90% less NOx, and then you put it with dairy fuel or renewable fuel, it's not fossil. I mean it's strong. And so we're seeing a lot of that. Eventually you will have another couple of billion gallons of RNG move into the market, and then the 20 states will grow. I mean we're already moving RNG to Republic and lots of different parts of the country. Republic Industries, the number two refuse company in the United States into many states.

So we think it's the future, we're well positioned on it. It gives natural gas a leg up, because it makes it a renewable fuel and you can blend it or use it all together. All of our stations in California are using renewable natural gas.

Aaron Spychalla -- Craig-Hallum -- Analyst

Right. Right. Okay. Good. Thanks for the color and I'll hop back in the queue. Congrats on the quarter.

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Okay, thanks.

Operator

The next question is from Rob Brown of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Rob Brown -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

Good morning.

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Rob.

Rob Brown -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

On the Redeem ramp with UPS, could you remind us again where that's at and how much further to go out there?

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, it started up pretty strong and I think we are at 18 million gallons or so for this year run rate, but then it picks up from there. Am I right?

Robert Vreeland -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, yeah. So it was -- we started the ramp -- the ramp in this quarter was close to a full ramp on that. So we kind of started in -- I believe it was April. Yeah, and so this third quarter where we're kind of fully there. A little bit of ebb and flow, but frankly, it's flowing.

Rob Brown -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, great. Excellent. And then the Zero Now program, you listed a number of trucks, I think 300 that are sort of being ordered. What's the latest in getting those orders in place and heading into 2020?

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, those orders. I mean you knock on wood unless something happens. Those orders are in, I mean, are going in right now. So I think you can put those in the bank Rob. So we're seeing a pickup. So those are -- in addition, those are new, since we talked about it and we haven't announced those. We'll give more color. You know some of our fleets don't like us to announce these things, until they're good and ready. And I understand that they see as a competitive advantage. But we're beginning to see pick up -- I would say that, you know what's important the way I look at this -- the whole Zero Now took a little bit longer than I would have liked. There was a little bit more education, when we kind of roll back a couple of years ago, when we had the decline in oil price, people stopped looking at natural gas for a little while, because the economics got a little bit more challenging. We had then come back and make sure they understood now this new engine. This new engine has performed really well. It's lower NOx, and we had some work to do, to make sure everybody understood that it was the second generation engine, and that it had increased testing and that it was very reliable, and we feel good about that.

Rob what I think is important for the people on the call to understand is, you know, we kind of went from a period of getting people to try five trucks. Now this 200 truck order, that's a big order, and as I mentioned in my remarks, the UPS announcement didn't participate in our financing of the Zero Now. But we are of course selling them an awful lot of their fuel. Look, that's significant. I don't know that we know the exact number of heavy-duty versus some of the package delivery in that press release that they made. But I'm thinking it's very close to something over the next few years of 5,000 trucks.

I mean, so what we saw in the refuse sector, is this very phenomenon, where we go from a testing cycle to something that's more like a normal purchase cycle, and then you begin to get into a period like we have now with waste management, where 90% of their annual purchases are natural gas. And I don't know exactly where we'll be, because I'm not an expert on that and it is not for me to to know exactly, but you know UPS is approaching somewhere in their kind of more normal purchase cycles year-over-year buying natural gas. And so we've left the test phase, and it's -- as they said is, is more than the mainstream now. And this announcement that I made this morning, of the 200, that fleet buys more than 200, but that's a large purchase. You're looking at 200 times a $150,000 right, on those trucks. So it's a large purchase for them. And that I take, is a very good sign, as we're seeing 20s and 46 and and this 200, we're beginning to -- fleets are beginning to gain confidence. And that's new with this new engine here this year. And I think the Zero Now is helping that by the way.

Rob Brown -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, great. Great. And then how do you see volume growth shaping up into 2020? I think you said double digits this year, how is next year kind of looking?

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I'm not going to say that right now, Rob. But I would like to think that the benefit that we're seeing now from Zero Now would grow in 2020. I mean we would like to think, that this market is up and running. And so I would hope that we're going to see an improvement next year on the trucking side. I mean a lot of our business is growing well, right. Our refuse and our transit, there are sort of limitations in that business, but it has been growing at about double digits. Trucking has an ability. If we get the acceptance and the adoption like we would hope, and we think we're seeing, it can come up way above that, and get into more significant volume growth. And that's what we're hoping for. And we -- at some point in the next quarter or so, we'll give some -- a little bit more color about what we see. I would think though, it should be stronger, unless something happens to the economy or something else, it should be stronger than it is this year.

Rob Brown -- Lake Street Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you. I'll turn it over.

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Okay.

Operator

The next question is from Pavel Molchanov of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Muhammed Ghulam -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Hi guys, good morning. This is Muhammed Ghulam on behalf of Pavel Molchanov. Thanks for taking the questions.

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hi Muhammed.

Muhammed Ghulam -- Raymond James -- Analyst

So let me start by asking a thematic question about Canada. Now that Trudeau has been reelected, we know that the carbon tax is going to remain in place. I'm curious in that context, do you guys see any upside for demand from the Canadian market?

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We do. We finished a few stations up there, on that important corridor, that one of those stations outside of Ontario is loading now. They have a couple of programs that are beginning to be put in place, that are grant programs, that I think would move to some -- moves significant volume. And so we feel good about Canada. Canada took an early lead in the natural gas vehicle program years ago, and then it kind of went into about a 10-year sort of hiatus, and it's back. And we've added some stations along that corridor. And so, yeah, we're feeling pretty good about what's going on in Canada.

Muhammed Ghulam -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Okay. A similar question about Oregon and the low carbon fuel standard. Obviously a much newer program in California. I'm curious, do you see any demand based on that?

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It's starting and it's smaller. We are selling some fuel up there. I don't know off the top of my head exactly, what percentage of it is. But it's small. I think Washington is coming on board as well. So there has been talk about this in New York State. I don't know exactly where that stands right now. We're a little limited on some RNG supply right now, and a lot of it wants to find its way to California, because of the advantageous low carbon fuel standard. The low carbon fuel standard has worked, and it's created a lot of supply that's moving to -- right now to California. But I think these other states as you mentioned, Oregon and others will -- the station is not as big, and the fleets aren't -- not as much up there. That it has a way of stimulating the growth of RNG. No doubt.

Muhammed Ghulam -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Okay, that's all from me. Thank you.

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Muhammed.

Operator

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Littlefair, President and Chief Executive Officer, for closing remarks.

Andrew J. Littlefair -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator. We want to thank everyone for listening in the call this morning, and look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. Have a good day.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks].

