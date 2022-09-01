Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.39, changing hands as low as $6.05 per share. Clean Energy Fuels Corp shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLNE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.02 per share, with $9.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.17.

