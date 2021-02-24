Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) closed at $13.82, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets had gained 25.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.2%.

CLNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 9, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CLNE to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 95.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $73.2 million, down 38.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLNE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CLNE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CLNE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 293. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.42, so we one might conclude that CLNE is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

