Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) closed the most recent trading day at $11.54, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

CLNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CLNE is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 95.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $73.20 million, down 38.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLNE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 155.56% higher. CLNE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CLNE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 211.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.02, which means CLNE is trading at a premium to the group.

The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

