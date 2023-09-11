Clean Energy Fuels Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CLNE

In trading on Monday, shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.87, changing hands as high as $4.92 per share. Clean Energy Fuels Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLNE's low point in its 52 week range is $3.835 per share, with $7.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.86.

