Clean Energy (CLNE) to Supply Renewable Natural Gas to Amazon

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE inked a deal to provide low and negative carbon renewable natural gas (RNG) to Amazon AMZN. It will supply the fuel from its existing 27 fueling stations and additional 19 non-exclusive stations, which are likely to be constructed by the end of the year. Clean Energy Fueling stations will provide RNG in 15 different states.



Prior to this, the company entered into a 50/50 joint venture with BP Products North America Inc, an affiliate of BP p.l.c. BP. Per this agreement, the companies will get involved in the operation and development of new RNG facilities at other agricultural facilities and dairies.

Benefits of RNG

RNG is a pipeline-quality gas made from methane that can be used in natural gas vehicles. It produces lower greenhouse gas emissions than conventional sources, thus reducing the harmful effects on environment.



Clean Energy was the one to begin the use of RNG as vehicle fuel in 2013 and is one of the largest providers of the same resource. Owing to the growing focus on climatic conditions and the impacts of COVID-19, there is an accelerated improvement in demand for carbon-negative fuel. The company’s agreements will boost its bottom line in the long run.



Given the benefit of usage of RNG compared to conventional fuel, other companies are showing interest in generating RNG. NW Natural Holding Company NWN announced that its subsidiary NW Natural is partnering with BioCarbN to convert methane from some of Tyson Foods facilities into RNG to heat homes and businesses. Once operational, this project is expected to generate more than 1.2 million metric million British thermal unit of RNG on an annual basis. This amount of RNG is sufficient to heat 18,000 homes.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) utility have gained 346.8%, outperforming 26% growth of the industry.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.