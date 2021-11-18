Clean coal loans put China's green dilemma on spot

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China risks taking one step forward and two back. The State Cabinet, which supervises the central bank, has mandated a $31 billion special relending facility to support “clean use of coal”. The People’s Bank of China will fully cover the borrowings; the cheap loans it just announced to help cut carbon emissions only receive 60% backing. Both facilities allow companies to borrow at the benchmark lending rate.

The funds are for improving efficiency in mining and processing the fossil fuel. The country is dependent on it for almost 60% of energy consumption, and a domestic power crisis prompted a 4% increase in China’s coal production last month. So any efforts to reduce its pollution should be welcomed.

But they will only make coal a bit less dirty. Calling it “clean” raises the spectre of greenwashing. The PBOC already tried to exorcise that from the financial industry earlier this year by making "clean coal technologies" ineligible for green-bond issuance. Now that principal may be going up in smoke. (By Yawen Chen)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Treasury Wine’s Napa deal has a pleasing bouquet

China's Netflix is stuck in own dystopian plot

Crypto park deal has winner’s curse

Swedish gaming giant hits familiar legal pitfall

Diageo market share ambition implies stock party

(Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.