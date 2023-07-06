Clean Air Metals (TSX:AIR) Price Target Decreased by 75.00% to 0.15

The average one-year price target for Clean Air Metals (TSX:AIR) has been revised to 0.15 / share. This is an decrease of 75.00% from the prior estimate of 0.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.15 to a high of 0.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 178.18% from the latest reported closing price of 0.06 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 6,359K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,957K shares, representing an increase of 37.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 9.92% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 2,200K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

