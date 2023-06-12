CLDX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.60, changing hands as high as $37.59 per share. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLDX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.85 per share, with $48.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.20.

