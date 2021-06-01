CLDR Stock: 17 Things to Know About the Huge Cloudera Buyout Deal That Has Shares Skyrocketing Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) stock is getting a major boost on Tuesday after a deal was announced to take the enterprise data cloud company private.

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Here’s everything investors in CLDR stock need to know about the buyout offer for the company.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR are planning to take the company private.

and are planning to take the company private. This has the two comapnies offering up $5.3 billion to do this.

That would result in shareholders of CLDR stock getting a payout of $16 per share in cash.

That represents a 24% premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

It’s also a 30% premium over the stock’s 30-day volume weighted average share price.

KKR is using its North American private equity funds for this transaction.

This has it adding to the large swatch of tech companies that it controls.

That includes the likes of GoDaddy, Internet Brands, Epicor, BMC, Optiv, Calabrio, Corel and 1-800 Contacts.

In the case of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, it owns tech companies Epicor, Capco, m2gen, Sirius Computer Solutions, and TRANZACT.

The Board of Directors of Cloudera have already given their unanimous support for the buyout deal.

They are adivising shareholders of CLDR stock to vote in favor of the agreement.

The deal still needs to complete other customary closing conditions before it’s complete.

That includes getting approval from regualtors.

So long as there are no hiccups along the way, the deal to take Cloudera private is set to close in the second half of 2021.

CLDR stock is seeing heavy trading on today’s news.

As of this writing, more than 36 million shares of the stock have changed hands.

That’s a massive increase over its daily average trading volume of roughly 4 million shares.

CLDR stock was up 23.6% as of Tuesday morning.

