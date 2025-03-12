$CLDI Earnings Preview: Recent $CLDI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$CLDI ($CLDI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.38 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CLDI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$CLDI Insider Trading Activity

$CLDI insiders have traded $CLDI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN CAMAISA (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $16,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $CLDI stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.