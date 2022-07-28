CLBK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.71, changing hands as low as $20.50 per share. Columbia Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLBK's low point in its 52 week range is $17.10 per share, with $22.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.66.

