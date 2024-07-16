CLBK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.59, changing hands as high as $16.66 per share. Columbia Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLBK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.79 per share, with $20.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.61.

