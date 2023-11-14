CLBK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.63, changing hands as high as $17.90 per share. Columbia Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLBK's low point in its 52 week range is $14.11 per share, with $22.305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.