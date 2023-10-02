CLB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Core Laboratories Inc (Symbol: CLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.25, changing hands as low as $22.80 per share. Core Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLB's low point in its 52 week range is $14.19 per share, with $27.945 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.99.
