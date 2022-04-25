CLB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.25, changing hands as low as $27.30 per share. Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLB's low point in its 52 week range is $21.08 per share, with $49.8699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.28.

