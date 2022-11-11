CLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as high as $22.97 per share. Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLB's low point in its 52 week range is $13.19 per share, with $35.8287 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.94.
Also see: GLIBA Stock Predictions
Funds Holding GJP
CR Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.