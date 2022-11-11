CLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as high as $22.97 per share. Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLB's low point in its 52 week range is $13.19 per share, with $35.8287 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.