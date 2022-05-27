CLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.29, changing hands as high as $27.31 per share. Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLB's low point in its 52 week range is $21.08 per share, with $49.8699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.