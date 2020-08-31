Clayton, Dubilier & Rice To Buy Epicor From KKR In $4.7 Bln Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, KKR, and Epicor Software Corp. (EPIC) announced Monday a definitive agreement whereby CD&R funds will acquire Epicor, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to industrial-focused sectors, from leading global investment firm KKR in a deal valued at $4.7 billion.

Epicor is an acknowledged leader in the industrial end markets it serves, including manufacturing, distribution, retail, and services categories.

CD&R Operating Partner Jeff Hawn will serve as Chairman of the Epicor Board upon close of the transaction, expected later this year.

