Claudia Goldin wins 2023 Nobel economics prize

STOCKHOLM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Claudia Goldin won the 2023 Nobel economics prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobel prizes and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($999,137).

($1 = 11.0095 Swedish crowns)

Nobel laureates https://www.reuters.com/graphics/NOBEL-PRIZE/010050ZC27H/index.html

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Mark John, Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander, additional reporting by Terje Solsvik)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.