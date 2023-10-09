News & Insights

US Markets

Claudia Goldin wins 2023 Nobel economics prize

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

October 09, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Simon Johnson, Mark John, Niklas Pollard, Johan Ahlander for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Claudia Goldin won the 2023 Nobel economics prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prestigious award, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobel prizes and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($999,137).

($1 = 11.0095 Swedish crowns)

Nobel laureates https://www.reuters.com/graphics/NOBEL-PRIZE/010050ZC27H/index.html

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Mark John, Niklas Pollard and Johan Ahlander, additional reporting by Terje Solsvik)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.