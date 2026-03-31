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Classover Holdings Stock Soars 59% On Regaining Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

March 31, 2026 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Classover Holdings, Inc. (KIDZ) is surging about 59 percent on Tuesday morning trading after the company announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $3.26 on the Nasdaq, up 59.03 percent. The stock opened at $3.62 and has climbed as high as $4.26 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.03 to $532.50.

This comes as the Nasdaq's written notification indicated that for the last 12 consecutive business days, the bid price for the company's Class B common stock had been at $1.00 per share or greater, as required by the listing rule.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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