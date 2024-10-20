News & Insights

Classic Minerals Secures Funding Amidst Gold Project Advancements

October 20, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd. is moving forward with its multi-million dollar funding agreement with AuResources AG, reaffirming their strong partnership despite delays caused by market conditions and compliance requirements. The company has received an initial tranche and will provide further updates on the funding schedule soon. Classic’s ongoing gold projects, including the Forrestania Gold Project, continue to demonstrate financial viability, with substantial mineral resources reported.

