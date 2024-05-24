Classic Minerals Ltd Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their General Meeting on May 24, 2024, with each decided by a poll rather than a show of hands. The specifics of the proxy votes reveal a strong backing for the ratification of prior issues of shares to various entities, with significant majorities voting in favor across all resolutions. This outcome could indicate positive investor sentiment and a solid vote of confidence in the company’s strategic decisions.

