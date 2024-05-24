Classic Minerals Ltd Plans New Share Issue

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd. announces a new proposed issue of 10 million fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX security code CLZ, with the intended issue date set for 27th May 2024. This move aims to raise capital through a placement or another type of issue, pending approval and quotation on the ASX.

