Classic Minerals Ltd Plans New Share Issue

Classic Minerals Ltd. has announced a new proposed issue of securities, with plans to issue a maximum of 3.4 million ordinary fully paid shares under the ticker CLZ. The proposed issue date is set for May 22, 2024, as the company seeks to expand its financial horizons.

