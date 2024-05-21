News & Insights

Stocks

Classic Minerals Ltd Plans New Share Issue

May 21, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd. has announced a new proposed issue of securities, with plans to issue a maximum of 3.4 million ordinary fully paid shares under the ticker CLZ. The proposed issue date is set for May 22, 2024, as the company seeks to expand its financial horizons.

For further insights into AU:CLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.