Classic Minerals Ltd Expands Market Presence

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 9,615,385 new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, with the issue date set for May 27, 2024. This move signifies an expansion of the company’s available securities to the market and reflects its ongoing business developments.

