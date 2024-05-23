Classic Minerals Ltd Announces New Share Issue

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Ltd has announced the issue of 50 million new fully paid ordinary shares to LDA Capital as part of a funding agreement from December 2022. This move, approved in March 2024, is aimed at securing additional capital for the company under the ASX Listing Rules. Interested investors should note that the shares will be quoted on the ASX under the code CLZ from May 23, 2024.

