Classic Minerals Ltd Announces New Securities Issue

Classic Minerals Ltd. has announced a new securities issuance planned for 24th May 2024, under the form of a convertible note with a total of 420 securities proposed to be issued. The company has provided this information in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules and has applied for the quotation of these securities on the Australian Securities Exchange.

