Classic Minerals Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.
Classic Minerals Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and the ratification of share issues. These results indicate strong support from shareholders, positioning the company for potential growth and expansion opportunities.
