Classic Minerals Boosts Kat Gap Project Funding

Classic Minerals Ltd. (AU:CLZ) has released an update.

Classic Minerals Limited is set to enhance its Kat Gap gold project by drawing down $225,000 from a $15 million capital facility with LDA Capital. This strategic financial move is designed to progress the Western Australia-based company’s project into production. The final share pricing and total funds raised will be determined in the coming weeks, pursuant to the terms of the existing agreement with the US financier.

For further insights into AU:CLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.