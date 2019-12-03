Class Action Suit Over MacBook's Butterfly Keyboard Continues

(RTTNews) - Apple, Inc. continues to face a class action suit from the users of some models of MacBook over concerns of reliability issues with the butterfly keyboard used on these models. A federal judge recently rejected Apple's request for dismissing the impending class action suit.

Apple replaced its more reliable scissor mechanism keyboards with butterfly mechanism keyboards on their 2015 or later models of MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. The butterfly keyboards were designed by Apple in order to make the MacBook's slimmer.

The initial lawsuit was filed in May 2018 and it is now taken forward. The complainants claim the Apple knowingly concealed the fact from their potential buyers that the new butterfly keyboards were prone to failure and were unreliable. The keys got sticky or failed to click over time when exposed to normal dust and other particulates.

Apple also failed to provide an effective solution during the repair programs launched by it to cover the MacBook models that had butterfly keyboards.

The replacement keyboards provided to the users during the program were also butterfly keyboards, which were prone to future failures. The repair program is ongoing, but has left users disgruntled.

Though Apple has repeatedly attempted to tweak the design of the keyboard, it still remains exposed to failure. Apple's butterfly keyboard are said to have an inherent design flaw that resulted in a greater failure rate.

San Jose District Judge Edward Davila said Apple has failed to convince the court that enough has been done to eliminate these continuing issues with the butterfly keyboards.

Apple has to now face claims against their inadequate repair program or for out-of-pocket expenses to compensate customers for repairs. The lawsuit is seeking damages for violations of consumer protection laws.

Apple has now reverted to the more reliable scissor mechanism keyboards on their recently launched 2019 models of 16-inch MacBook Pro.

