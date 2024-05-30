Class Action Lawsuit against Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

A class action lawsuit was filed against Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) on April 19, 2024. The plaintiffs (shareholders) alleged that they bought RIVN stock at artificially inflated prices between March 1, 2023 and February 21, 2024 (Class Period) and are now seeking compensation for their financial losses. Investors who bought RIVN stock during that period can click here to learn about joining the lawsuit.

Rivian Automotive is an American specialized electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The company designs and manufactures sports utility vehicles (SUVs), pickup trucks, electric delivery vans, and related accessories for individuals and businesses.

The plaintiffs maintain that Rivian Automotive and two of its senior officers deceived investors by lying and withholding vital information about the company’s business practices and prospects during the Class Period. Importantly, they are accused of lying about Rivian’s product demand and order cancellations from regulatory filings and related material.

The information became clear on February 21, 2024, when Rivian released its Q4 and full-year Fiscal 2024 results. The company issued a production outlook of 57,000 vehicles for 2024, much below the consensus estimates of 80,000 vehicles. Also, the FY24 adjusted EBITDA loss was forecasted at $2.7 billion, higher than the analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. At the same time, Rivian announced 10% layoffs.

The company attributed these shortcomings to uncertain macro conditions and a declining order book. It also mentioned rising cancellations owing to macro headwinds, delivery time, order location, monthly payments, and customer readiness.

However, during the Class Period, the defendants consistently reiterated the growing in-house production and demand for its EVs despite the macro environment. In fact, Rivian stated that it foresees healthy demand for its autos both in the domestic and international markets as customers transition from traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles to EVs.

As per the class action lawsuit, Rivian Automotive caused its stock to trade at artificially inflated prices by knowingly and recklessly misleading investors about the company’s business prospects during the Class Period.

Notably, RIVN stock has lost 56.4% so far in 2024, causing massive damage to shareholders’ returns.

