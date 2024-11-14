News & Insights

Class 1 Nickel Updates Mineral Resources in Ontario

November 14, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies (TSE:NICO) has released an update.

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies has announced an updated mineral resource estimate for its Dundonald South Nickel Sulphide Deposit, part of the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Project in Ontario. With significant increases in the indicated resources, the company is optimistic about the economic potential of these deposits and plans further exploration and drilling in 2025. This development underscores the promising future for nickel-copper-PGE sulphide resources at the project.

