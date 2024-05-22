News & Insights

Class 1 Nickel Reports Resource Surge at Alexo North

May 22, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies (TSE:NICO) has released an update.

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies has reported a significant boost in its mineral resource estimate for the Alexo North Nickel Deposit, with a 63% increase in indicated resources and an 8% increase in nickel content since 2020. The majority of the deposit’s resources are now in the indicated category, highlighting the potential for further expansion through planned drilling. This update is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to advance the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Project towards economic studies and potential development.

