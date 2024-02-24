Clasquin (ENXTPA:ALCLA) Price Target Increased by 8.84% to 138.21

The average one-year price target for Clasquin (ENXTPA:ALCLA) has been revised to 138.21 / share. This is an increase of 8.84% from the prior estimate of 126.99 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 133.32 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.01% from the latest reported closing price of 124.50 / share.

Clasquin Maintains 5.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clasquin. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCLA is 0.03%, a decrease of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.26% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 20.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCLA by 16.37% over the last quarter.

