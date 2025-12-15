CLARUS SECURITIES Maintains BluMetric Environmental (BLMWF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CLARUS SECURITIES maintained coverage of BluMetric Environmental (OTCPK:BLMWF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in BluMetric Environmental. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLMWF is 0.93%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 380K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 34.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMWF by 65.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.