Clarus (FRA:BDO) Price Target Increased by 5.49% to 11.99

The average one-year price target for Clarus (FRA:BDO) has been revised to 11.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.49% from the prior estimate of 11.37 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.86 to a high of 17.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.07% from the latest reported closing price of 6.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarus. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDO is 0.02%, a decrease of 25.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 1,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,006K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 272K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 265K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDO by 7.67% over the last quarter.

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 164K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 14.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDO by 28.23% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

