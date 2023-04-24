Clarus (FRA:BDO) Price Target Decreased by 5.25% to 12.36

The average one-year price target for Clarus (FRA:BDO) has been revised to 12.36 / share. This is an decrease of 5.25% from the prior estimate of 13.04 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.03 to a high of 20.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.89% from the latest reported closing price of 8.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarus. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDO is 0.01%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,006K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 284K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 237K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

