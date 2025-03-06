CLARUS Earnings Results: $CLAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLARUS ($CLAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $71,410,000, beating estimates of $70,408,356 by $1,001,644.

CLARUS Insider Trading Activity

CLARUS insiders have traded $CLAR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WARREN B KANDERS (Executive Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 298,400 shares for an estimated $1,239,282 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NICOLAS SOKOLOW has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $442,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A HENNING has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $312,633.

CLARUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of CLARUS stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLARUS Government Contracts

We have seen $97,569 of award payments to $CLAR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

