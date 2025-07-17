Clarus Corporation Scheduled to Host Conference Call on July 31, 2025, to Discuss Q2 Financial Results

Clarus Corporation will host a conference call on July 31, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

$CLAR Insider Trading Activity

$CLAR insiders have traded $CLAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLAS SOKOLOW purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $89,876

WARREN B KANDERS (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 11,399 shares for an estimated $39,686 and 0 sales.

$CLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $CLAR stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLAR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

$CLAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLAR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CLAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $4.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $7.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Anna Glaessgen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 03/10/2025

SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.





Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025





Time: 5:00 pm ET





Registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb5f720e357264d4fb254f3aa3f9d55cb







To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company’s website at



www.claruscorp.com



.







About Clarus Corporation







Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, and TRED Outdoors® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.







Forward-Looking Statements







Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.







Company Contact:







Michael J. Yates





Chief Financial Officer





mike.yates@claruscorp.com







Investor Relations:







The IGB Group





Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz





Tel 1-212-477-8438 / 1-212-227-7098





lberman@igbir.com / mberkowitz@igbir.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.