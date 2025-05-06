Clarus Corporation Confirms Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 per Share

Clarus Corporation announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on May 28, 2025.

Clarus Corporation has announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, which will be payable on May 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2025. The company, based in Salt Lake City, is recognized for designing and developing premium outdoor equipment and lifestyle products under well-known brands such as Black Diamond, Rhino-Rack, and others. Clarus aims to deliver innovative and effective products for outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, the press release includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties. For further inquiries, the company has provided contact information for its Chief Financial Officer and investor relations.

Clarus Corporation confirmed a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, indicating stability and ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The dividend payment is scheduled for May 28, 2025, which may strengthen investor confidence and interest in the company.



This announcement reflects Clarus Corporation's financial health and ability to generate sufficient cash flow to support shareholder distributions.

The announcement of a low quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share may signal to investors that the company's profitability or cash flow might be constrained, potentially affecting investor confidence.



The use of extensive forward-looking statements, which come with numerous risks and uncertainties, could raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance and the reliability of its projections.



The press release does not provide any additional information on financial performance or growth strategies, which may lead to disappointment among stakeholders looking for more transparency and insight into company operations.

What is the cash dividend announced by Clarus Corporation?

Clarus Corporation has confirmed a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The cash dividend will be paid on May 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2025.

What companies are under Clarus Corporation?

Clarus Corporation's brands include Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors®, and RockyMounts®.

Where is Clarus Corporation headquartered?

Clarus Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

What is Clarus Corporation’s focus area?

Clarus Corporation focuses on designing and developing products for outdoor enthusiasts.

$CLAR insiders have traded $CLAR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLAS SOKOLOW has made 3 purchases buying 122,000 shares for an estimated $532,376 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A HENNING has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $312,633.

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $CLAR stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SALT LAKE CITY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, announced that its board of directors has confirmed the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share.





The cash dividend will be paid on May 28, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of May 19, 2025.







Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.







