Clarus Corporation Completes Sale of PIEPS and JetForce Avalanche Pack Assets for €7.8 Million

Clarus Corporation sold PIEPS and JetForce avalanche pack assets for €7.8 million, enhancing financial stability for growth opportunities.

Clarus Corporation announced the completion of its sale of PIEPS and the JetForce avalanche pack intellectual property to a private investment firm for €7.8 million (approximately $9.1 million) in total. Executive Chairman Warren B. Kanders stated that this divestiture aligns with the company's strategy to simplify its business and enhance its balance sheet while pursuing long-term growth opportunities. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Clarus specializes in outdoor equipment and lifestyle products under multiple brand names, including Black Diamond and Rhino-Rack. The release also includes forward-looking statements cautioning that actual results may differ from expectations due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The sale of PIEPS and JetForce avalanche pack assets for €7.8 million strengthens Clarus Corporation's balance sheet.

This divestiture reflects Clarus' strategic focus on simplifying their business and product categories.

The transaction supports Clarus' ability to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities following a comprehensive strategic review process.

Potential Negatives

The sale of PIEPS may indicate a strategic retreat or a lack of confidence in the future growth potential of that segment of the business.

The need for simplification and rationalization of product categories may suggest previous expansions were not as successful as anticipated.

The financial terms of the sale, while contributing to the balance sheet, highlight reliance on divestitures for financial stability rather than organic growth.

FAQ

What was the recent sale announced by Clarus Corporation?

Clarus Corporation sold PIEPS and JetForce avalanche pack intellectual property for €7.8 million, approximately $9.1 million.

Who commented on the divestiture of PIEPS?

Warren B. Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman, commented on the strategic focus and benefits of the divestiture.

How does the sale impact Clarus’ business strategy?

The sale reflects Clarus’ strategy to simplify the business and better focus on long-term growth opportunities.

Where is Clarus Corporation headquartered?

Clarus Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

What brands does Clarus Corporation operate?

Clarus operates brands like Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, and TRED Outdoors® for outdoor enthusiasts.

$CLAR Insider Trading Activity

$CLAR insiders have traded $CLAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLAS SOKOLOW purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $89,876

WARREN B KANDERS (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 11,399 shares for an estimated $39,686 and 0 sales.

$CLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $CLAR stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CLAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLAR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

$CLAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLAR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CLAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $4.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $7.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Anna Glaessgen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 03/10/2025

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, has completed the Company’s previously announced sale of PIEPS and assets of the JetForce avalanche pack intellectual property to a private investment firm for a total purchase price of €7.8 million, or approximately $9.1 million, including cash and debt.





Warren B. Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman, said, “The divestiture of PIEPS reflects our continued focus on simplifying the business and rationalizing our product categories. Following a comprehensive strategic review process, this transaction further strengthens our balance sheet and supports our ability to capitalize on clear long-term growth opportunities.”







About Clarus Corporation







Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond



®



, Rhino-Rack



®



, MAXTRAX



®



, and TRED Outdoors



®



brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.







Forward-Looking Statements







Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.







