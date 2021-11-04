Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CLAR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.12, the dividend yield is .34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLAR was $29.12, representing a -10.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.36 and a 106.82% increase over the 52 week low of $14.08.

CLAR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). CLAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports CLAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 124.53%, compared to an industry average of 25.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the clar Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.