Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CLAR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLAR was $16.81, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.75 and a 114.27% increase over the 52 week low of $7.85.

CLAR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and Mattel, Inc. (MAT). CLAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CLAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.26%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.