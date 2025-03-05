Clarus Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 per Share

Clarus Corporation announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on March 26, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Clarus Corporation has announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, which will be paid on March 26, 2025, to stockholders on record as of March 17, 2025. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus is a leading provider of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products, focusing on innovation and quality for outdoor enthusiasts under brand names such as Black Diamond, Rhino-Rack, and RockyMounts. The press release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may differ from predictions due to various risks and uncertainties, as outlined in the company's public SEC filings.

Potential Positives

Clarus Corporation has confirmed a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled for March 26, 2025, providing a clear timeline for stockholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

Clarus Corporation continues to maintain a strong presence in the outdoor enthusiast markets, indicating positive market positioning and brand strength.

Potential Negatives

While the company declared a cash dividend, the amount of $0.025 per share may be perceived as low, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's profitability and cash flow.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements emphasizes uncertainty, suggesting that potential risks could negatively impact future performance, which may worry investors about the company's stability.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend amount declared by Clarus Corporation?

Clarus Corporation has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share.

When will the cash dividend be paid?

The cash dividend will be paid on March 26, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the cash dividend?

All stockholders of record as of March 17, 2025, are eligible to receive the cash dividend.

What are the main brands under Clarus Corporation?

Clarus Corporation's main brands include Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors®, and RockyMounts®.

Where is Clarus Corporation headquartered?

Clarus Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLAR Insider Trading Activity

$CLAR insiders have traded $CLAR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WARREN B KANDERS (Executive Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 298,400 shares for an estimated $1,239,282 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NICOLAS SOKOLOW has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $442,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL A HENNING has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $312,633.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CLAR stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SALT LAKE CITY, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, announced that its board of directors has confirmed the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share.





The cash dividend will be paid on March 26, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of March 17, 2025.







About Clarus Corporation







Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond



®



, Rhino-Rack



®



, MAXTRAX



®



, TRED Outdoors



®



, and RockyMounts



®



brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.







Forward-Looking





Statements







Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.







Company





Contact:







Michael J. Yates





Chief Financial Officer







mike.yates@claruscorp.com









Investor





Relations:







The IGB Group





Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz





Tel 1-212-477-8438 / 1-212-227-7098







lberman@igbir.com



/



mberkowitz@igbir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.