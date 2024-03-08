Clarus (CLAR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Stock Down

Clarus Corporation CLAR reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial numbers, with the top and bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line missed the consensus estimate for the third consecutive quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares lost 2.3% in the after-hours trading session on Mar 7.



Warren Kanders, Clarus’ executive chairman, said despite facing significant macroeconomic challenges in 2023 that negatively affected consumer interest, the company had implemented crucial measures to adjust its brands and inventory, aiming to position Clarus for sustained profitable growth as a dedicated, environmentally and socially responsible outdoor enterprise.

CLAR reported an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 5 cents. In the prior year, it reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents.



Revenues of $76.5 million missed the consensus mark of $84 million. However, the top line increased 3.6% year over year. This improvement was fueled by robust performance in the Adventure segment, attributed to successful engagements with OEM customers. This was somewhat counterbalanced by weaker performance in the European market within the Outdoor segment.

Sales in the Adventure segment came in at $26.4 million, up 43% year over year. Outdoor segment sales declined 9.4% year over year to $50.1 million.

Operating Highlights

In the reported quarter, gross margin was 28.9%, down 830 basis points from the prior-year levels. Adjusted EBITDA was ($3.5) million against $3.6 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $11.3 million compared with $12 million as of Dec 31, 2022. As of Dec 31, long-term debt amounted to $119.8 million, down from $119.9 million at the end of 2022.

2024 Outlook

The company provided its 2024 outlook. Clarus expects sales in the range of $270-$280 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the $18-$20 million band. Management forecasts capital expenditures to be between $4 million and $5 million.

