Clarus (CLAR) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Clarus said on February 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $9.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.78%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 1.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=228).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.24% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clarus is $16.03. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 65.24% from its latest reported closing price of $9.70.

The projected annual revenue for Clarus is $467MM, an increase of 0.96%. The projected annual EPS is $1.17, an increase of 66.85%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarus. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLAR is 0.01%, an increase of 17.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 1,719K shares. The put/call ratio of CLAR is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,006K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLAR by 19.95% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 284K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 237K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. With a strong reputation for innovation, style, quality, design, safety and durability, Clarus' portfolio of iconic brands includes Black Diamond®, Sierra®, Barnes®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® sold through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally.

