Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$8.0m in the last 12 months

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Claros Mortgage Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Richard Mack for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$18.65 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$17.59 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Claros Mortgage Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CMTG Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Claros Mortgage Trust Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Claros Mortgage Trust insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$7.9m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Claros Mortgage Trust

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Claros Mortgage Trust Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Claros Mortgage Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Claros Mortgage Trust has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

